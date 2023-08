Nootbaar (abdomen) is expected to be activated from the injured list within the next week, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Nootbaar was placed on the IL on Aug. 17 after taking a foul tip to a sensitive area. He's responded well to a recent uptick in baseball activities and should rejoin the Cardinals on their upcoming homestand, which runs from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3.