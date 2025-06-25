default-cbs-image
Nootbaar is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

The left-handed-hitting Nootbaar typically plays against left-handed pitching, but he will begin this one on the bench as the Cubs send southpaw Matthew Boyd to the bump. Fellow left-handed-swinger Brendan Donovan will patrol left field for the Cardinals.

