Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Out against left-hander
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nootbaar is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
The left-handed-hitting Nootbaar typically plays against left-handed pitching, but he will begin this one on the bench as the Cubs send southpaw Matthew Boyd to the bump. Fellow left-handed-swinger Brendan Donovan will patrol left field for the Cardinals.
