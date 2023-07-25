Nootbaar (heel) went 1-for-2 with three walks, one RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 10-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

Nootbaar's removal from Sunday's game versus the Cubs with the heel issue looks to be just a precautionary thing. The outfielder has gone 11-for-39 (.282) with a 9:11 BB:K over 11 contests since the All-Star break. He's walking at a 14.4 percent rate this season while maintaining a .263/.367/.394 slash line with seven home runs, 28 RBI, 48 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 71 games.