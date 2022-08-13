Nootbaar went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Friday's 3-1 win over the Brewers.
Nootbaar extended his hitting streak to six games Friday, and he's recorded two of his three steals this season in that span. The outfielder has gone 7-for-20 (.350) during the streak, lifting his season slash line to .241/.335/.426 through 59 contests, surpassing his games played from his rookie season last year. Nootbaar's added five home runs, 21 RBI, 23 runs scored, two triples and seven doubles while solidifying an everyday role in right field.
