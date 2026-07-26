Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Removed due to dehydration

Manager Oliver Marmol said Nootbaar was removed from Saturday's win over the Reds due to dehydration and lightheadedness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Nootbaar walked and scored in the bottom of the sixth inning but was replaced in left field by Jose Fermin in the top of the seventh. Marmol said overall Nootbaar is fine, so it sounds like he'll have a chance to play in Sunday's series finale, though he could easily get a day off with lefty Andrew Abbott set to take the mound for Cincinnati. Since making his season debut June 5, Nootbaar has a .715 OPS with just three homers across 154 plate appearances.