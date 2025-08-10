default-cbs-image
Nootbaar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending a lefty (Shota Imanaga) to the hill for the series finale, so the left-handed-hitting Nootbaar will receive the night off. With Nootbaar on the bench, the Cardinals will roll out a starting outfield of Alec Burleson, Victor Scott and Jordan Walker from left to right.

