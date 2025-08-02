Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Returns from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals reinstated Nootbaar (ribs) from the injured list Saturday.
Nootbaar has been on the injured list since mid-July with a left costochondral sprain but has played three rehab games in Double-A, going 4-for-14 with an RBI and a run scored. Now fully recovered, he'll reclaim an everyday role in the Cardinals' outfield and replace Jose Fermin on the active roster.
