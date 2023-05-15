Nootbaar went 3-for-6 with two doubles and three runs scored in Sunday's win against the Red Sox.

Nootbaar was all over the stat sheet Sunday, crossing home in the first, sixth and eighth frames. He's been on a tear over the last 10 games, going 17-for-40 (.425) with nine runs scored and six extra-base hits. On the year, he's slashing .302/.432/.448 through 118 plate appearances.