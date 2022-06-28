Nootbaar is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

With southpaw Braxton Garrett on the mound for Miami, the lefty-hitting Nootbaar will bow out of the lineup after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Monday's 9-0 win. While Tyler O'Neill (hamstring), Harrison Bader (foot) and Corey Dickerson (calf) are all on the injured list, Nootbaar should continue to see steady starts, against right-handed pitching.