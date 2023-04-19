Nootbaar will get a breather Wednesday against Arizona, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Nootbaar will take a seat after he went 2-for-9 with a home run, three RBI, three runs scored and eight walks over his last four starts following a stint on the injured list with a thumb injury. Tyler O'Neill will slide over to left field while Dylan Carlson enters the lineup in center field and bats second in the series finale.
More News
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Launches first home run•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Steals base in return to lineup•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Activated from injured list•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Could return Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Could start rehab games Thursday•