Nootbaar went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 11-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

Nootbaar recorded his second three-hit effort in his last five games. The outfielder is batting .298 with four homers, nine RBI and 21 runs scored over 23 contests in July, solidifying his place in the Cardinals' lineup as the starting center fielder. Nootbaar has a .268/.376/.408 slash line with eight long balls, 31 RBI, 49 runs scored, seven stolen bases and 13 doubles through 73 games overall.