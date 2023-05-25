Nootbaar went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-3 loss to the Reds.

He launched his fourth homer of the season in the fifth inning, taking Ben Lively deep for a solo shot. Nootbaar has enjoyed a solid May with a .291/.374/.419 slash line, two home runs, three steals, 14 RBI and 15 runs in 22 games, and he's been the one constant this season in an otherwise injury-riddled Cardinals outfield.