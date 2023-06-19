Nootbaar (back) will start in right field and bat third Monday versus the Nationals in his return from the 10-day injured list, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals are going with an outfield of Brendan Donovan in left field, Tommy Edman in center and Nootbaar in right in the series opener. Meanwhile, Jordan Walker will occupy the designated-hitter spot, and Dylan Carlson will begin the contest on the bench.