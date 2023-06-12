Nootbaar (back) took batting practice and did some sprints Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Nootbaar had a little setback last week when he felt lingering discomfort in his back while hitting off a tee, but he appears to have made nice progress since then. He's already missed nearly a month of action and is expected to require a rehab assignment before being activated.
More News
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Has lingering back discomfort•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Lands on IL with back injury•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Dealing with back spasms•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Exits game with injury•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Gets aboard four times in loss•