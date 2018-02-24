Cardinals' Luke Voit: Attempting swing change
Voit is re-working his swing this spring in an attempt to reduce his launch angle, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
In an era where more and more players are trying to lift the ball in order to hit for more power, Voit is going in the opposite direction. He's reportedly making the change in order to become less susceptible to high fastballs, which have grown in frequency in order to combat the increasingly common uppercut swing path. Voit is somewhat of an odd player to be making this change, as his 11.6 degree average launch angle in 2017 wasn't remarkably high. He did have a somewhat high 25 percent strikeout rate though, and as a 27-year-old fighting to make the end of the major-league roster, he might be desperate to find anything that could take him to the next level. Swing changes are far from guaranteed to work, but if Voit's batted ball profile looks different this spring, it may not be a fluke.
-
