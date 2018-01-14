Cardinals' Luke Voit: Learning corner-outfield spots
Voit has been taking reps at the corner-outfield spots throughout the offseason, Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Voit has been training locally at Maryville University and indicated that he's been gaining experience with reading balls off the bat and perfecting his routes while tracking flyballs. Though Voit said he doesn't envision a permanent position change from first base, he acknowledged that having familiarity with the corner outfield -- in addition to his ability to play catcher on an emergency basis -- could help his case for earning an Opening Day roster spot with St. Louis. The 26-year-old, who posted a .736 OPS across 124 plate appearances with the Cardinals in 2017, is expected to enter spring training second on the depth chart at first base behind Jose Martinez.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Voit: Smacks pinch-hit blast in loss•
-
Cardinals' Luke Voit: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Voit: Brings home four with timely hitting•
-
Cardinals' Luke Voit: Rejoins big club•
-
Cardinals' Luke Voit: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Luke Voit: Productive in pinch-hit capacity•
-
Cole throws a wrench in Astros rotation
Gerrit Cole is a big get for the Astros, but for a team already loaded with pitching, you have...
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...