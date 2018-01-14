Voit has been taking reps at the corner-outfield spots throughout the offseason, Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Voit has been training locally at Maryville University and indicated that he's been gaining experience with reading balls off the bat and perfecting his routes while tracking flyballs. Though Voit said he doesn't envision a permanent position change from first base, he acknowledged that having familiarity with the corner outfield -- in addition to his ability to play catcher on an emergency basis -- could help his case for earning an Opening Day roster spot with St. Louis. The 26-year-old, who posted a .736 OPS across 124 plate appearances with the Cardinals in 2017, is expected to enter spring training second on the depth chart at first base behind Jose Martinez.