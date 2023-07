The Cardinals optioned Baker to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Baker hasn't appeared in a game since July 5. He will get regular at-bats again at Memphis, where he's crushed to the tune of a .319/.433/.664 slash line and 22 homers in 64 games this season. His path to playing time is complicated by his defensive limitations, though Baker figures to get another opportunity before the end of the season, perhaps shortly after the trade deadline.