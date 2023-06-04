Baker went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Pirates.
Baker found some success in his major-league debut, but he was one of just three Cardinals to hit safely in the game. The first baseman has found success with a refined approach at the plate this season, posting a 17.8 percent walk rate and 21.7 percent strikeout rate along with a .313/.434/.641 slash line and 18 home runs in 54 games with Triple-A Memphis. It's unclear how much playing time he'll get between first base and designated hitter -- he was at the latter position Sunday, and that may be his best path into the lineup. He may have to initially settle for a short-side platoon role, as it's unlikely Baker will hit well enough to cut into Paul Goldschmidt's playing time.
