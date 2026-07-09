Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: Finally earns win

McGreevy (4-7) got the win Wednesday against Milwaukee, allowing one run on five hits and one walk, while striking out six.

McGreevy notched an elusive win after going nine straight starts without one by allowing weak contact and striking out his most batters in a game since May (also six in that game). Overall, the right-hander has put up effective stats all season for the Cardinals, posting a 3.01 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and a 66:23 K:BB across 101.2 innings. The 26-year-old is not slated to start again until after the All-Star break.