Cardinals' Michael McGreevy: No-decision in quality start

McGreevy allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Sunday.

McGreevy left the game with a lead, but JoJo Romero and George Soriano combined to let it slip away over the seventh and eighth innings. This was McGreevy's third quality start in a row, and he's allowed six runs over 18 innings with an 8:4 K:BB in June. Overall, he has a 2.99 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 51:19 K:BB through 78.1 innings over 14 starts. McGreevy never really showed much strikeout potential in his developmental years, but he continues to do fairly well at inducing groundballs and limiting walks. His next start is projected to be at Kansas City.