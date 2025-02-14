McGreevy added 15 pounds of muscle this offseason, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

McGreevy reported to spring training with a shot at winning one of the last spots in the Cardinals rotation, saying he tried to trim as much body fat as he could while putting on the 15 pounds of muscle. "He looks good [this spring training]," said manager Oliver Marmol of McGreevy. "He put on some weight and had a really good offseason, and I'm excited to see what's coming out of that arm." The 24-year-old righty logged 150 innings at Triple-A and 23 innings in the majors last season. He registered an elite 62.5 percent groundball rate and 2.3 percent walk rate in the majors, leading to a 0.78 WHIP. McGreevy sits in the low-90s with his fastball, but he has a plus slider and his command might be double-plus. Andre Pallante and Steven Matz may have a leg up on McGreevy for the final two spots in the rotation, but McGreevy is arguably the most appealing of the three for fantasy.