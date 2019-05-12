Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Blasts 10th homer
Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Pirates.
Goldschmidt smacked a two-run blast to left field in the first inning, cutting the Cardinals' early deficit to one run. The 31-year-old has pieced together a modest three-game hitting streak, raising his batting average over 25 points during that brief stretch.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Remains hot in loss•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Reaches base four times•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Sitting for day game•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Supplies multi-hit effort•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: On base thrice in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Collects three RBI•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...