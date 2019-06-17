Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Breaks through with homer
Goldschmidt went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two runs and two walks during a 4-3 victory against the Mets on Sunday.
His first-inning blast snapped an 0-for-12 stretch. This was also Goldschmidt's first homer since June 1. He has 13 homers this season, which isn't a bad total, but Goldschmidt only has four long balls since April 23. He is slashing a disappointing .262/.353/.433 with 19 extra-base hits, 29 RBI and 42 runs in 301 plate appearances this season.
