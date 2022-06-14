Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two runs scored in Monday's 7-5 win over the Pirates.

Goldschmidt took Sunday off after going 0-for-9 over his previous three games and he immediately got his groove back Monday. He doubled and scored in the sixth inning and then drilled a go-ahead shot to begin the seventh. The slugging first baseman is now slashing .335/.419/.598 with 33 extra-base hits and 48 RBI this season. However, since losing his 25-game hitting streak on June 4, Goldschmidt is hitting just .250 with one RBI in nine appearances.