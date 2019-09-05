Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Drives in four

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a walk, double, triple and four RBI on Wednesday against the Giants.

Goldschmidt didn't go deep but still put together an impressive effort, recording a pair of RBI on each of his extra-base hits. He has now driven in multiple runs in three of his past 10 games. Despite the strong run of late, Goldschmidt has taken a step back this season as he is on pace to post the worst slash line of his career since a 48-game sample in 2011.