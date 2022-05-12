Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Orioles.

Goldschmidt hadn't knocked in a run in seven games before his strong performance Wednesday. He's hit safely in four straight contests, going 7-for-16 in that span. The first baseman owns a .294/.389/.422 slash line with two home runs, 14 RBI, 16 runs scored, two stolen bases and eight doubles in 29 games.