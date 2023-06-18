Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Mets.

Goldschmidt had a brief slump earlier in June, but he's gone 10-for-29 (.345) with two homers and six RBI over his last seven games. The first baseman has also struck out 10 times in that span, which is a bit unusual for a fairly patient hitter. He's at a .287/.381/.493 slash line with 12 homers, 33 RBI, 45 runs scored, 19 doubles and seven stolen bases over 69 contests. Goldschmidt also has a 22.3 percent strikeout rate and 12.7 percent walk rate, roughly in line with his career norms as he pieces together another strong campaign.