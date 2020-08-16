Goldschmidt went 3-for-8 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored across both games of the Cardinals' doubleheader Saturday against the White Sox.

Goldschmidt delivered a single in the first game, but launched a solo home run in the fourth inning of the second contest. He later reached on an infield single that resulted in an RBI, and he ultimately came around to score as well. Due to the Cardinals long layoff, Goldschmidt has only 29 plate appearances this season, though he has two home runs, six runs scored and three RBI to go along with a .333/.379/.556 line.