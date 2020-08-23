Goldschmidt went 1-for-1 with three walks in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Reds.
Goldschmidt wasn't able to directly contribute to the offense, but he did his part to keep the line moving in all four of his plate appearances. The first baseman is slashing .347/.492/.490 with two homers, five RBI and nine runs scored in 15 games this season.
