Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: On bench Wednesday

Goldschmidt is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins.

Goldschmidt is slashing just .179/.270/.321 with two homers in 16 games this month, so he'll take a seat for the second time in five games as he looks to hit the reset button. In his place, Rangel Ravelo is starting at first base and hitting fifth Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories