Goldschmidt was held out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers as a precaution due to back tightness, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The 34-year-old had a 1.482 OPS during a seven-game hit streak before going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts during Monday's matchup with Milwaukee, though it's unclear when exactly his back started tightening up. It doesn't appear to be a significant injury since manager Oliver Marmol labeled Goldschmidt's absence as a precautionary measure, so the veteran slugger should be considered day-to-day for now.