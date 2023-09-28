Manager Oliver Marmol said Goldschmidt is out of the lineup Thursday at Milwaukee due to back tightness, Bally Sports Midwest reports.

Goldschmidt also sat Wednesday, though Marmol indicated that the back issue is nothing serious. "We want to make sure he's good to play when we get back home in front of our own fans [for the final weekend in St. Louis]," Marmol said Thursday. "No reason to really push through it today." Luken Baker has been filling in at first base.