Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, a walk and a run in a win over the Reds on Friday.

The veteran's third-inning two-bagger extended the Cardinals' lead to 3-0 at the time and gave Goldschimdt his third multi-RBI effort of the season. The 33-year-old had gone hitless in three of his previous four games, however, and he's underwhelmed early with a .240/.288/.360 slash through 80 plate appearances.