Goldschmidt (back) is starting Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Goldschmidt missed Tuesday's matchup due to back tightness, but he'll serve as the designated hitter and bat third a day later. He's hit .412 with four homers, three doubles, 11 RBI and seven runs over his last eight games.
