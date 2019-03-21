Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Signing extension
Goldschmidt and the Cardinals will sign an extension worth at least $110 million over five years Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The Cardinals traded for Goldschmidt over the offseason with just one year remaining on his deal, presumably with the intention of convincing him to stick around long-term. The deal closes off the possibility of the first baseman leaving for a more hitter-friendly home park in the offseason, but it will keep him in an organization that should be able to put a quality lineup around him for the next several years.
