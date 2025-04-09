Maton picked up a two-out save in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Pirates, allowing a hit and striking out a batter in a scoreless appearance.

Ryan Helsley threw 37 pitches Sunday in a blown save attempt, so Maton was called upon to shut the door after JoJo Romero let the Pirates back in it with two runs in the ninth. Maton allowed an RBI-double to Joey Bart to make it a two-run game and bring the tying run up to the plate, but was able to retire Tommy Pham for the win. Maton has now tossed 5.1 scoreless innings with a 7:1 K:BB while picking up his sixth career save in the early going this year.