Helsely (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Sunday, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports.

Helsley has been on the injured list since mid-June with a right forearm strain and is now set to begin the final step in his recovery process. The 29-year-old reliever will likely make a few appearances in Double-A before moving to Triple-A Memphis, but the Cardinals are confident Helsley will be able to return when first eligible Aug. 10. When he returns, Helsely will likely take over as St. Louis' primary closer -- though Giovanny Gallegos may offer some competition for saves.