Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Begins rehab assignment
Helsley (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with the GCL Cardinals on Monday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
Helsley tossed 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing a hit and three walks while striking out four. He's been out for nearly two months with shoulder fatigue but seems to be nearing a return to Double-A or Triple-A action.
