Helsley (9-1) was charged with one run on one hit and struck out three over 1.1 innings, blowing a save but earning the win Sunday versus Atlanta.

Helsley was brought in for a high-leverage chance after Adam Wainwright faded in the seventh inning. Dansby Swanson took Helsley deep for a three-run home run, but the Cardinals rallied ahead again in the eighth after a clean top half of the frame from the righty. While typically the closer, Helsley's last three appearances have seen him pick up wins, and his nine victories puts him second among major-league relievers this year behind Toronto's Adam Cimber. Helsley has added 12 saves, four blown saves and six holds while pitching to a 1.04 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 77:13 K:BB. He's given up at least a run in three of his last six appearances, which has opened the door for Giovanny Gallegos to regain a larger share of the closing duties. Both of the Cardinals' top relievers have three saves in August.