Helsley (3-1) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts in one inning, taking a blown save and a loss in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Marlins.

Prior to Wednesday, Helsley had allowed two runs (one earned) all season. That changed when he surrendered the go-ahead two-run home run to Avisail Garcia in the ninth inning. This was Helsley's third blown save of the year, and he's converted six saves while adding five holds in 30.2 innings. Despite the misstep in this contest, he still owns a 0.88 ERA, 0.65 WHIP And 45:10 K:BB. Giovanny Gallegos pitched a perfect eighth inning and would be first in line to pick up save chances if Helsley begins to struggle over an extended stretch.