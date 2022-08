Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Helsley (personal) is likely to rejoin the team for Friday's game against Atlanta, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was placed on the paternity list last Friday and was transferred to the restricted list Monday in order to spend additional time with his wife and newborn child. Helsley isn't expected to rejoin the team for Thursday's series finale versus the Cubs in Chicago, but he should be back for Friday's home matchup with Atlanta.