Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said he expects Helsley (personal) to be reinstated from the restricted list prior to Wednesday's game in Chicago against the Cubs, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Helsley was initially placed on the paternity list Friday, but he put in a request to spend more time with his wife and newborn child after he was away from the Cardinals for the maximum three days. To facilitate Helsley's request, the Cardinals moved him to the restricted list Monday, but he looks like he'll need only two additional days away from the team before he's ready to return to action. The All-Star closer has turned in a 0.91 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 72 strikeouts over 49.2 innings this season in addition to picking up 12 saves.