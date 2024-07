Helsley earned a save against the Pirates on Tuesday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Helsley was asked to protect a 7-4 lead in the ninth inning and did so on 17 pitches. He leads the league with 31 saves and has not blown a save chance since his first outing of the season. Through 38 innings, the 29-year-old owns a 2.54 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 47:16 K:BB.