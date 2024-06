Helsley struck out one batter in a perfect inning to earn a save over the Reds on Friday.

Helsley had about as efficient of an outing as possible, needing only six pitches to close out the 1-0 game. It was his 29th save in 30 tries this season and he lowered his June ERA to 3.00 through 12 appearances. Helsley leads all of baseball in saves and no one else has more than 25. He dropped his season ERA to 2.68 alongside a 44:16 K:BB.