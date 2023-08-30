Helsley (forearm) is on track to be activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Helsley had initially hoped to return Wednesday, but the Cardinals will hold off until rosters expand to make the move. The reliever has had multiple starts and stops as he works his way back from a right forearm strain, but his return is now imminent. It's possible Helsley works his way back into closing situations, although it probably wouldn't happen right away considering he's been sidelined since early June. JoJo Romero has been the primary closer for the Cards of late, with Giovanny Gallegos also in the mix.