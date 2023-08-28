Helsley (forearm) said he's expecting to be activated from the 60-day injured list Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Helsley was recently pulled off his minor-league assignment for about a week after experiencing pain in his forearm during his Aug. 18 outing with Double-A Springfield, but he rejoined the affiliate over the weekend and made a one-inning appearance Sunday, giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out a batter. Though he wasn't at his sharpest Sunday, Helsey indicated that so long as he bounces back well from that rehab outing when he's re-evaluated Monday and Tuesday, he'll be on track to rejoin the St. Louis bullpen by the middle of the week. Helsley logged seven saves in 11 chances before landing on the IL in June, but the Cardinals could elect to ease him back into the closer's role coming off the lengthy absence.