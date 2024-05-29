Helsley earned the save in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Reds, allowing a run on a hit and two walks in the ninth inning.

Protecting a three-run lead in the ninth, Helsley allowed the first two batters to reach. He'd allow a run on a Tyler Stephenson sacrifice fly before ultimately getting Elly De La Cruz to ground out with the tying runs on base. Helsley has now converted 18 straight save chances despite allowing at least one run in his last three appearances. Overall, the 29-year-old right-hander sports a 2.52 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB over 25 innings this season.