Helsley picked up the save Wednesday against the Orioles. He allowed one hit while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

After striking out the first two batters in the ninth, Helsley gave up a two-out triple to Gunnar Henderson before getting Aaron Hicks to pop out, preserving a 1-0 shutout victory. Henderson's triple was the first hit surrendered by Helsley since he returned from the IL on Sep. 1. He's been dominant in that span, earning three saves over six scoreless innings while striking out eight. Overall, Helsley improved to 10-for-14 in save opportunities with a 2.61 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB across 31 innings this season.