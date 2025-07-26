Helsley was awarded the save Friday against the Padres, allowing one hit and striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Called upon to protect a three-run lead, Helsley worked around a single to notch his 21st save of the season and second in as many nights. While the 31-year-old has had some hiccups this year, converting 21 of 26 save opportunities, he's been sharp recently, giving up just one earned run across his last 10 appearances, as the Cardinals continue to lean on him in high-leverage spots.