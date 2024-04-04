Helsley struck out one in a perfect ninth inning against the Marlins on Thursday to earn his second save of the season.
After allowing a pair of runs in a blown save versus the Dodgers in his first outing this year, Helsley's now delivered three straight scoreless appearances while earning a pair of saves. Helsley should have a fairly firm grasp on the closing job in St. Louis after he went 14-for-19 in save chances with a 2.45 ERA and 52:17 K:BB last season.
